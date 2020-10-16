Chelsea Soccer Blanks Pinckney in District Opener

The Chelsea soccer team opened Division 2 district action Thursday, October 15 and came away with a 5-0 shutout of Pinckney.

They will now take on SEC rival Tecumseh in the semifinals. The two teams battled in their two regular season matchup with the Bulldogs winning the first one 2-1 with a goal in the final minute and holding on to win the second 3-2.

The Bulldogs jumped out quick with four first half goals and never looked back.

Jacob Schultz had a big game with a pair of goals and two assists to lead Chelsea.

Will Barhite recorded two goals and an assist, Jordan Fansler a goal, Adam Bahri and Ryan Martin an assist each. Connor McKenzie earned the shutout in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a 1-0 win over Detroit Country Day Monday, October 12.

Aaron Zivsak scored the lone goal of the game in the second half for the game-winner for Chelsea.