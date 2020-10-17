Chelsea Clinches SEC White Football Title

The Chelsea football team left no doubt in claiming its second straight SEC White football title Friday night as the Bulldogs rolled over Tecumseh 53-6.

The Bulldogs finish 4-0 in the conference, one game in front of Dexter and Pinckney. They improved to 5-0 overall with a SEC crossover game at Monroe Friday night before heading into the state playoffs.

Chelsea did not take long to take control against Tecumseh when Joe Taylor took the opening kickoff at his own seven yardline and got around the left end and sprinted 93 yards to the endzone for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead just seconds in to the game.

The Bulldog defense forced a punt and a short time later Griffen Murphy hit Taylor with a four-yard scoring strike for a 13-0 lead.

The Murphy to Taylor connection was not done as early in the second quarter Taylor made a outstanding catch in the back of the endzone, keeping his feet in bounds and holding on to the ball as he fell for a 29-yard score and a 20-0 lead.

Tecumseh drove into Bulldog territory on the next drive, but Dylan Dollinger recovered a fumble and the Bulldogs responded with an 84-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a nine-yard scoring run by Trent Hill.

Logan Vaughn then intercepted a tipped pass and returned it inside the Indian’s 10, but a blindside block moved the ball back to the 29. It did not matter as the Bulldogs moved in and Hill capped the short drive with a two-yard TD run and a 33-0 halftime lead.

Tecumseh would get on the board with a long pass to start the second, but AJ Tokarski would punch in TD runs of 18 yards and six yards for a 46-6 lead.

With just two minutes remaining Chandler Cox forced a fumble and it was scooped up by Brandon Snyder who sprinted 77-yards for to paydirt for the final points and a 53-6 win.

The Bulldogs used a strong running attack to control the game with 263 yards on the ground.

Hill led the way with 132 yards on 11 carries, while Tokarski rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries and two scores. Cole Munson added 48 yards on four carries.

Murphy finished 8-10 passing for 80 yards and two scores, while Lucas Dun was 3-4 for 18 yards.

Taylor caught four passes for 58 yards and two TD’s and Lucas Hanifan three catches for 22 yards.

Corbin Steele was in on eight tackles to lead the defense, while Taylor Valik added six, and Mitchell Sumner and Chase Kemp five each.