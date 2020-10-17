Dexter Rolls Over Jackson in Record Breaking Fashion

Dexter football records were broken left and right Friday night as the Dreadnaughts routed Jackson 70-38.

The 70 points was a school record for the Dreadnaughts, while quarterback Colin Parachek set school record with 501 yards and seven touchdown passes. Braeden Fuson also set a school record with 215 yards receiving for the night.

The Dreadnaughts offense was rolling on all cylinders from the start, scoring 28 first quarter points.

Cole Cabana started thing off with an eight-yard TD run for a 7-0 Dreadnaught lead.

Parachek took over from there. He tossed a 23-yd TD pass to Brennan Parachek and a 11-yd toss to Evan Krolewski for a 21-0 lead.

Jackson cut the lead to 21-8, but Parachek hit Cal Bavineau with a five-yard scoring strike for his third TD pass of the night. Jackson scored before the end of the quarter to make it 28-16 after one.

Krolewski scored from yard out to start the second and Parachek hit Fuson with a 56-yd scoring strike for a 42-16 lead.

After Jackson cut the lead to 42-24, Parachek hit Fuson again, this time for a 50-yd score. The Vikings scored one more time to make it 49-32 at the half.

Avery Berkebile returned a pick-6 52 yards for a score to start the second half and Parachek hit Ty Rychener with a 63-yd scoring pass for a 63-38 lead after three.

Dexter wrapped up the scoring with Parachek’ seventh TD toss of the night in the fourth quarter. This time Parachek hit Bavineau with a 43-yd TD pass to make the final 70-38.

Parachek finished the night 23-34 for 501 yards passing and the seven touchdown passes. He also led the team in rushing with 36 yards.

Cabana rushed for 26 yards and a score, while Krolewski rushed for eight and a score and caught two passes for 14 yards and a TD.

Fuson caught five passes for the school record 215 yards and two scores. Bavineau caught four passes for 79 yards and two TD’s, Brennan Parachek three catches for 41 yards and a score, Rychener two catches for 103 yards, and Lukas Koone three catches for 25 yards.

Dexter finished 3-1 in the SEC white and is 3-2 overall. The host Ann Arbor Pioneer in the SEC crossover Friday night.