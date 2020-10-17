Chelsea Girls Second, Boys Third at SEC White Cross Country Finals

The Chelsea cross country teams took part in the only SEC White jamboree of the season Saturday with the winner claiming the 2020 SEC White title.

The Bulldogs ran hard in both races and the girls came home second and the boys third at the event.

The boys finished with 64 points in the race. Division 2 second ranked Pinckney won the title with 45 points and Dexter was second with 57.

Freshman Connell Alford led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 16:08.1.

Erik Reiber was eighth in 16:39.8 and Bram Hartsuff 15th

in 17:02.4. Jimmy Alford finished 18th in 17:13.1, Jonas Norwood 20th

in 17:17.2, Zebedee Swager 21st in 17:18.4, and Caden Faupel 23rd

in 17:37.6.

C. Alford, Reiber, Hartsuff, and J Alford earned All-SEC honors for Chelsea.

The girls finished with 62 points just behind Pinckney with 44.

Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish in 20:05.6 and Natalie Davies 10th in 20:21.2.

Rachel Bullock was 11th in 20:27.5, Kate Gaiser 17th in 21:22, Riley Thorburn 18th in 21:26.9, Seren Angus, 18th in 21:27.3, and Sarah Kennings 31st in 22:43.7.

Krug, Davies, Bullock, Gaiser, and Thorburn were All-SEC for the Bulldogs.