Mercy Health, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Recognize Employee Dedication with Improved Benefits

| 1 min | from Trinty Health |

(Oct. 19, 2020) – Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which together comprise the Michigan region of Trinity Health, will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour effective immediately.

This increase will benefit more than 2,100 full and part-time employees across Trinity Health Michigan hospitals and its medical groups including IHA, St. Joe’s Medical Group and Mercy Health Physician Partners. Positions that will receive this new pay rate include non-union environmental services, medical assistants, patient companions, food and retail services, transporters, and other positions.

In addition, an additional 6,000 employees in the $15-$19 an hour pay range will have their wage adjusted in order to maintain meaningful distinctions in pay. These additional wage increases improve the compensation levels for a significant number of employees, and help retain and attract talented individuals in critical roles throughout the health system.

Other enhanced benefits include no increases in medical health plan premium contributions for employees across Trinity Health for 2021.

For Trinity Health retirement programs, the 3% core contribution and employer match will continue throughout the 2020 and 2021 benefit years. Trinity Health is increasing the base minimum of its core contributions from $1,200 to $1,400 for calendar year 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the health care industry. Like many organizations, Trinity Health Michigan is focused on ways to meet its financial stewardship goals while investing in the most important resource—its employees.

"Our dedicated and compassionate employees are at the heart of what makes our health ministry remarkable," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO, Trinity Health Michigan. "As we continue to face the COVID pandemic and work together to address economic challenges, we want to recognize our employees whose commitment and talent have enabled us to care for our communities during this challenging time. These investments in our people are part of an overall philosophy to offer equitable and market-competitive pay and benefits for our staff, as together we build a strong future."

Annual wage increases are still planned for 2020-2021 for all eligible employees, as a reflection of the health system's commitment to maintaining competitive wages.

Mercy Health and St. Joe's have several opportunities to join our remarkable team, including full-time, part-time and contingent positions. To learn more, please visit www.stjoeshealth.org/careers, www.mercyhealth.com/careers and www.IHAcares.com/careers.