Q&A with Behavioral Health Navigator Kathy Walz: How to Seek Help for Mental Health or Substance Use.

Amid a year filled with COVID-19, an economic recession, and social unrest across the country, Americans are coping with a unique set of challenges, unlike any other in their lifetimes. As 2020 nears its end, many people are experiencing increased feelings of depression and anxiety, and their mental health and well being are in decline.

Kathy Walz, LMSW, a behavioral health navigator at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, discusses her role supporting local residents so that they may avoid substance abuse and develop strategies to cope with everyday life challenges.

What made you want to pursue a profession in health care?

I have always wanted to help people. I think it's important people understand that their mental health is an important part of their overall health. If mental health/substance abuse issues don't get addressed, they can begin to negatively impact other aspects of our lives, including work, school, or our relationships.

Have you seen any changes in mental health or substance abuse issues in our community? If so, in what ways?

Here in Chelsea and its surrounding communities, I have seen a growing trend of people feeling isolated during COVID-19. This has increased symptoms for those already struggling and brought to the surface symptoms of depression and/or anxiety for people who have never experienced mental health challenges in the past.

What does a behavioral health navigator do?

Sometimes people have no idea where to begin when they are experiencing a mental health challenge. They may fear seeking help, or avoid admitting there is a problem.

I meet with local residents, help them identify their challenges, assist them with accessing care and developing a plan. I offer support until they are able to attend their first therapy appointment or whatever other support they need. This is important because when someone reaches out, they often feel vulnerable and want help immediately. I am that support until they can be seen by a permanent care provider.

What sort of individuals do you help with these services?

I am available to anyone that might be in need of direction. Often times I receive referrals from primary care physicians, schools, community resource centers, and faith communities. The bottom line is if you or a family member are struggling, please contact me. I'm here to help.

What makes the behavioral health navigator services different from other community resources?

The nice thing about having a navigator as a resource is the personal connection. So many times I have been thanked for simply "being there" and available to listen and give direction.I will also call you when I receive a referral. Sometimes, that’s what people really need, someone to just reach out to them.

Is there a cost for your services?

Support from St. Joe’s Chelsea Behavioral Health Navigators is free of charge to local residents and funded through the hospital’s community benefit program.

How do people in the community access your services?

Although I am working remotely right now due to COVID-19, I can still be reached by phone at 734-680-5312. Often times, if I get a referral and I haven't heard from the person within a few days, I will reach out by calling them myself. Please call me if you are concerned about yourself, a friend, or family member. My colleague and fellow Behavioral Health Navigator, Abigail Norris, can also be reached for consultation at 734-395-8975.