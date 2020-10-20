Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory
Chelsea MI
10-20-2020 5:24am
Stolen groceries, yard signs | CPD Weekly Report 10-20-20
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 20 2020
Random Selection to be Held to Replace Michigan Redistricting Commissioner After Resignation
The Michigan Redistricting Commissioner who resigned was unaffiliated with either party
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 20 2020
Update on lawsuit against Sylvan Township
An update on the lawsuit involving Sylvan Township and its rezoning decision of the Phinney property.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 20 2020
Equity and social justice in the Chelsea School District
The Chelsea School District Board of Education issued a statement on equity and social justice
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Tue. Oct 20 2020
Dexter City Council Reluctantly Accepts City Manager Nicholls Resignation
Resignation met with gratitude and best wishes for future endeavors.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 20 2020
City of Dexter Votes to Take Ownership of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Segment
More than 50% of the surrounding property falls under the jurisdiction of the City
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 20 2020
Stolen groceries, yard signs | CPD Weekly Report 10-20-20
Suspects apprehended
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 19 2020
Q&A with Behavioral Health Navigator Kathy Walz: How to Seek Help for Mental Health or Substance Use.
Kathy Walz, LMSW, a behavioral health navigator at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, discusses her role supporting local residents so that they may avoid substance abuse and develop strategies to cope with everyday life challenges.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 19 2020
Mercy Health, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Recognize Employee Dedication with Improved Benefits
Includes minimum wage increase to $15 an hour
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 19 2020
St. Louis Receives Grant Funds to Support Children’s Education
St. Louis Center is grateful to all of these funders for helping to ensure that the children don’t fall behind during the pandemic.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Sun. Oct 18 2020
Dexter Forum Notes | 10-17-20
A few final stumps and a few around town items.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Sun. Oct 18 2020
SRSLY Dexter to Host Screening of GATEWAY, via Zoom
The film provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sat. Oct 17 2020
Chelsea Girls Second, Boys Third at SEC White Cross Country Finals
Bulldogs take part in Pre-Regional next Saturday
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
