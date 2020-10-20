City of Dexter Votes to Take Ownership of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Segment

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

At its Oct. 19, 2020, special meeting, the Dexter City Council voted to assume ownership of a stretch of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd.

The 0.184-mile section of road is from the City limits (eastern edge of Dexter Crossings) to Dan Hoey Rd. The Washtenaw County Road Commission proposed that the City take over ownership of the portion of the road since more than 50% of the surrounding property falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Dexter. Hitherto, all rights and responsibilities for grants of easement and maintenance fell to the Road Commission.

The City will receive approx. $2,770 annually in additional road funding for the segment. With the Council’s approval of the resolution, the Road Commission is expected to follow up with a relinquishment resolution at its Oct. 20, 2020, meeting.