Equity and social justice in the Chelsea School District

The Chelsea School District Board of Education issued a statement that makes it clear where it stands on equity and social justice.

Approved by the school board at its Oct. 12 meeting, it reads…

“As a Board of Education, we accept our individual and collective roles in creating change. We commit to using our positions — including the authority, access, and responsibility that come with them — to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the values of diversity, belonging, equity, and inclusion.”

“We condemn racism and discrimination in any form. We will tirelessly work to interrupt and end harmful or inequitable practices and policies, eliminate implicit and explicit biases, and create truly inclusive, culturally responsive school environments where all adults and children feel a sense of belonging.”

In follow up with CSD Superintendent Julie Helber, The Sun Times News asked what the aim is of this board decision.

“The board wanted to show their support for social justice in the Chelsea School District,” Helber said. “Committing to a statement was one component to show this support.”

In lead up to this commitment statement, the school board held a work session and heard some presentations from Dr. Sarena Shivers, deputy executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators and Naomi Norman, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District Interim Superintendent.

Helber said the work session, “provided by Dr. Shivers and Naomi Norman demonstrates the board's commitment to learning about implicit bias and how this bias can contribute to decision making.”

“This work contributes to our goal of being an inclusive school district where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” Helber said.

The Oct. 12 school board meeting also saw the board accepting a donation from the Knox family in excess of $1,000 to help purchase virtual learning supplies for Beach Middle School families in need.

It is intended to be used for technology and virtual learning purchases at Beach.

“We are so thankful for their generosity,” Helber said.

The school board also approved a number of contracts with OHM Architects for new furnishings in the 300 building and high school Media Center as well as a creative wall system in the high school Media Center.

The OHM bid for the furnishings in the high school media center adds up to $154,312.

“OHM Advisors worked along with Chelsea School District to select furniture to create a flexible and agile media center environment that provides a learning landscape to support Chelsea High School students, staff, and community,” OHM said in its recommendation letter.