Bulldogs Advance to D2 Soccer District Final

After two close regular season games another barn burner was expected in the D2 soccer district semifinals matchup between Chelsea and Tecumseh, but that was not the case as the Bulldogs rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Indians.

The Bulldogs had clipped the Indians with a pair of one goal wins, but Tuesday's game was all Chelsea.

Tecumseh carried a lot of the action in the first half and had a quality scoring chance early, but Bulldogs goaltender Connor McKenzie made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

Moments later, Jacob Schultz took a pass and cut to his left in front of the Tecumseh goal and sent a shot back to his right. The Indians goalie dove and got his hands on the shot, but the ball came loose and trickled into the net for a 1-0.

Just a minute later Tecumseh was called for a hand ball and the direct kick by Jordan Fansler bounced in front and Adam Bahri knocked it past the Indians goaltender for a 2-0 lead.

Tecumseh made a game of it when they capitalized on back to back corner kicks. After Chelsea stopped the first one by knocking the ball past the endline the Indians scored on the second with a header in to the net to cut the lead to 2-1.

Tecumseh continued to pressure, but McKenzie and the Bulldog defense held off the Indians to keep it 2-1 at the half.

The second half was all Chelsea as they scored three times to blow the game open.

Schultz scored his second of the game when he knocked home a penalty kick for a 3-1 lead at the 37 minute mark of the second half. Two minutes later, Schultz would find the net again for the hat trick and a 4-1 Chelsea lead.

Zack Chalogianis finished off the scoring by finding the back of the net at the 26 minute mark of the second half and the Bulldog defense did the rest.

Chelsea advances to the district finals Thursday at 4:00 when they host Parma Western in a rematch of last years district final that the Panthers won 2-1.