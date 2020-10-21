City of Chelsea Financial Audit Summary Presented at Council

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

At the Oct. 19, 2020, Chelsea City Council meeting, the accounting firm of Plante & Moran, PLLC, presented a summary of its audit of the City of Chelsea financial statements for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The City’s fiscal year ends on June 30. The audit had previously been reviewed with the city administration in detail before the summary presentation.

David Helisek, of Plante & Moran, told the Council in his introduction, “As a result of our audit procedures, we were able to give the financial statements themselves an ‘unmodified opinion,’ which is the highest level of assurance that we can give a set of financial statements.”

More specifically, an unmodified opinion is where the auditor expresses a view that the financial statements presented are following the financial reporting requirements.

Elizabeth Addy, also in attendance from Plante & Moran, highlighted that in comparing General Fund Revenue from year-end 2019 to year-end 2020, total revenues were down about $150,000, but that it was a budgeted decrease. One large fluctuation was a 29% decrease in state and federal funding. This was due to a $500,000 grant the City received the year before from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Regarding General Fund Expenditures, Addy pointed out that the General Government category was significantly down once again relating to the prior year's MEDC grant.

In looking at the historical trend of the City’s General Fund, Helisek explained that “the fund balance is if you converted all of the current assets to cash in the General Fund and paid off all of the liabilities, what would be remaining is the General Fund Balance.” He also told the Council that the fund balance could fluctuate from year to year depending on activity. The fund balance is amounts held in reserves for various purposes, one of which being what the City and entire country have been going through in the last seven months.

Councilmember Peter Feeney asked Helisek, “In terms of financial ratios and financial solvency and controls, if you had to give the City of Chelsea a grade, what would it be?”

“I hate to give grades, but I would say that you're pretty much an ‘A,’” answered Helisek. He went on to explain his answer. “From a control standpoint, the fact that you're not getting any significant deficiencies or material weaknesses reported in this audit is a big deal.”

Helisek pointed out that the City’s budgeting accuracy is the driver behind its good report. For example, he pointed out that the City, setting the budget some 16-18 months before the fiscal year-end, comes in at a less than 1% variance from the set budget.

“So what supports this grade is the ability of this Administration and the Council to identify, not only revenue but anticipated costs, live within its means, and essentially live within its budget.”

Councilmember Charles Wiseley also commented on the City’s financial acumen. “I've only been on the City Council for a year. I'm not very experienced in this as many of the other folks here are, but I've sat for this meeting for four years, and I've listened to your report for the last four years. I think it's commendable how well the City has done in every one of those four years and how much faith I have in the way that things are run downtown.”

The presentation’s audit and audio can be found in its entirety on the City of Chelsea’s website.

