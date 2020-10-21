Chelsea MI
10-21-2020 7:50pm

Bulldogs Turner Sets New Pool Record at Dundee Meet

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team came up on the short end of a 115-71 loss to Dundee Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs still came away with some big highlights.

The story of the night came when Bella Turner set a new Dundee pool record in the 50 free. Turner won the race with a time of 24.77, beating the old pool record of 25.00.

Bella Turner set a new Dundee pool record in the 50 free

Turner also came in first in the 100 back with a personal best time of 1:01.38. She was also part of the 200 medley team that finished second along with Katie Leissner, Riley Monahan, and Amanda Dosey; and the 400 free relay team that was second along with Chelsea Paddock, Leissner, and Monahan.

Molly Jacobson was the other first place finisher in the diving.

Molly Jacobson won the diving at Dundee for Chelsea

Second place finishes went to Paddock in the 200 free, Monahan the 500 free, and Jessica Neff 100 breast. 

Chelsea will host rival Dexter in the regular season finale Thursday night at 6:00 PM. 

