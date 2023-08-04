Weekly Road Work, Aug 7-13

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1

Dexter Waterloo Rd between Township Line and Island Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 31 - Aug. 11

Dexter Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures Aug. 7 - Aug. 11

Dexter Township-wide Paved Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11

Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 11

Lima Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - Aug. 17

Lima Jackson Rd Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Steinbach rd and Parker Rd Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 7

Lima Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd, over Flemming Creek, between Birch Run Dr and M-153 Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 7

Lima Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug. 18

Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Lyndon Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Manchester Ayers Rd between County-line and Wellwood Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 10

Manchester Kirk Rd between Tracey Rd and M-52 Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 11

Manchester Schleweis Rd between Boetger Rd and Sandborn Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 9 - 18

Northfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 2 - 17

Northfield, Salem Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Northfield, Salem Dixboro Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Road closure Aug. 7 - 10

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Aug. 11 (extended)

Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure July 31 - Oct

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Aug. 27

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad crossing and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd and Dead End Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10

Scio Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way Intermittent lane closures July 26 - Aug. 11 (extended)

Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Scio Wagner Ridge Ct between Dead End and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Hill Estates Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Scio Daleview Dr at Byington Blvd, West 1,920' feet Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Scio Enterprise Dr off of Jackson Ave Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 10 (extended)

Scio Huron River Dr, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 7

Sharon Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Washburn Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 8

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 17

Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Sylvan Fahrner Road, over the railroad crossing, between Kalmbach Rd and Old US-12 Road closure July 31 - Aug. 11

Sylvan Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 18

Sylvan Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Webster Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11

York Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Aug. 9 - 25

Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure July - Nov.