Chelsea Police Report, July 2023

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak submitted his June 2023 report to the city council at its July 24 meeting.

In July 2023, Officers responded to 428 calls for police service, up from 272 the previous year, for a 57% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jun) are 2,542, up from 1,990 for the same period last year for a 28% increase.

Officers conducted 115 traffic stops, up from 25 last year. Forty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Two assaults

Two larcenies

Six frauds

20 crashes

Ten animal complaints

120 misc complaints

211 non-criminal complaints

Of the department’s 52 cases, 21 are open, two are at the lab, 12 have been submitted to the prosecutor, and 17 are closed.

Chief Kazyak reported an officer accepting a full-time position. Another officer has completed their field training. Another candidate is being sponsored by the city in the Washtenaw County Police Academy with the help of a grant from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement. Chief Kazyak said the funding should cover approximately 90% of the recruit’s training.

The Chief told the council that the Community Public Safety Strategic Planning Group had met with an industry professional to discuss the group’s role as advisory.

The Chelsea Police and Fire Departments hosted a “Public Safety Night” on July 20. Firefighters and officers were on hand to answer questions. Visitors could sit in a fire truck and squad car. Members of CPD and CAFA participated in a dunk tank. “It’s surprising how accurate the kids are,” joked Kazyak.