Chelsea Improves Emergency Preparedness Resources

During their July 24th meeting, Chelsea City Council voted unanimously to replace the city’s inventory of eighteen expired Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), in response to a request by Police Chief Kevin Kazyak. The department reviewed estimates from multiple vendors and recommended purchasing the devices through Aventric Technologies for a total of just under $27,000. The Police Chief reminded the council that replacement of the devices was included in the 23-24 budget.

Council Member Tony Iannelli asked if the estimate included costs associated with maintaining the new equipment. Chief Kazyak explained that the new units don’t have the same maintenance model that the older units have. Rather, they use WiFi to do a monthly self check to ensure each device is operational and ready for emergency use. He also explained that the new units are more durable and only need replacement parts every five years.