"Saline's New Greek Restaurant, Where Flavors of Greek Dance on Your Palate"

By April Christian-Davis STN Writer

Food lovers prepare your taste buds for an epicurean adventure as a brand-new Greek restaurant is all set to grace the charming streets of Saline “The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill”. The restaurant's grand opening was a captivating event, on July 10, 2023. Embracing the time-honored traditions of the Mediterranean, this culinary haven promises to whisk foodies away on a gastronomic journey to remember.

Located in the heart of Saline, "The Great Greek" is the brainchild of esteemed and passionate food enthusiast Lama Plyler. With years of culinary experience this authentic touch to the vibrant local food scene infuses the rich flavors of Mediterranean culture.

"The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers a modern take on classic tastes like savory meats, fresh vegetables, delicious sauces, and more. From comfort-foods fresh off the grill, to lighter-tasting seafood and salad, to nutritious well-balanced meals, everything at The Great Greek is meant to satisfy your appetite and your palate

As you step inside, you will be transported to the shores of Greece, as a warm and welcoming ambiance. You are mesmerized by the tasteful Mediterranean décor that sets the stage for a culinary experience.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, showcases an impressive array of traditional Greek dishes, each meticulously crafted with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. From soul-soothing moussaka to succulent souvlaki, the diverse menu offers something to satiate every craving from the Kids menu to Mom’ rice pudding

STN: experienced the Feta Fries at the grand opening to discover a favorite dish.

One of the restaurant's special features is the steak tenderloin souvlaki plate, an assortment of delectable rice pilaf steak with a secret blend of herbs and spices. This communal dining experience perfectly encapsulates the essence of Greek culture—where food is a celebration to be enjoyed with friends and family.

With sustainability at the core of its ethos, the restaurant ensures a commitment to eco-friendly practices, aiming to minimize its carbon footprint and support local farmers and fishermen.

The location’s franchise owner Lama Plyler owns and operates three other restaurants in the Detroit area.

“We’re thrilled to open in the Saline, Ann Arbor location and can’t wait to see the community’s response to having access to new and convenient, quality food options,” Plyler said in a statement.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill began in 2011 by two third-generation culinary-trained restaurateurs, Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones. Now, the business can be found all throughout the United States.

"We will do our best to serve this wonderful community with good food," stated Plyler.

Come taste and experience something different. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. For more information visit The Great Greek.com 734-373-7000