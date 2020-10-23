Land Financing, Outdoor Seating, Cultural Awareness, and More | Chelsea City Council Recap 10-19-20

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Purchase of 400 N. Freer Rd.

At a previous meeting, the Council decided to purchase the property at 400 N. Freer Rd. for the price of $450,000. The City will pay $250,000 from its General Fund. The remaining $200,000 will be delivered in installments. In a following up to the original motion to purchase the property, the Council passed a motion for a $250,000 installment purchase over 15 years. The City does not expect to use the entire amount, but desired flexibility should it be needed. The City also does not wish to take 15 years for the payback but felt the flexibility a prudent move.

Extending Outdoor Seating

The Council passed a resolution extending the use of outdoor seating through Nov. 30.

"I'm optimistic that we will still have some good weather," Chelsea City Manager John Hanifan told the Council. "We have been told how important the additional seating has been during the last six or seven months, and so we're just hoping to extend that out a little bit more."

Councilmember Tony Iannelli echoed Mr. Hanifan's observations. "I've heard a lot of residents talk about how much they enjoyed having the outdoor seating and wish for us to push to this constant thing over the summer months."

Goals and Objectives Fall Work Session

The Council rescheduled its Goals and Objectives Fall Work Session to Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 7:00 pm.

Cultural Awareness Training

Mr. Hanifan reported that the City's administrative and operations staff had completed their cultural awareness and anti-training.

Community Development Report

Community Development Director Julia Upfal reported on the period of July – September 2020. In her oral report to the Council, Ms. Upfal stated.

Sixteen new dwelling units were created at Silver Maples.

The Chelsea Area Construction Agency reported $818,000 in new construction based upon the building permits issued.

September saw 23 zoning permits, which is the largest number since the last fiscal year.

IHA is having a final site plan review for a medical office building on Old U.S. 12.

A new wedding event space will be opening on the first floor of the former Westside Gym.

The Grateful Crow has opened.

The Find Consignment Shop has moved from Middle St. to Downtown in the former Sun Times News space.

Several new businesses have opened in the Clocktower Complex.

Construction continues on Chelsea Burger, located in the former Seitz Tavern space.

Discussions with EGLE and MEDC are ongoing regarding downtown development opportunities.

Council Reports

Councilmember Iannelli reported that the Human Rights Commission discussed outreach and educational programs at its Oct. 7 meeting. Last weekend Mr. Iannelli attended the Getting Real About Race event along with Councilmember Pacheco and other municipal leaders.

Councilmember Feeney reported that the Chelsea Area Fire Authority is working on next year's budget and the Chief's evaluation.

Councilmember Albertson had no reports to give but apologized for a miscommunication with the Human Rights Commission and public listening sessions.

Mayor Johnson reported:

The Pierce Park improvement plan was underway.

A park survey will be coming up next week.

The Mayor attended a SEMCOG meeting where Chelsea was highlighted for its transportation innovation.

In place of an in-person Veterans Day ceremony, the Mayor is working with the Chelsea District Library and veterans group for a virtual celebration.

The public was reminded to give their feedback on the temporary biking and walking lanes to help the City decide which ones to make permanent.

Mayor Johnson thanks the City Staff for their work.

"I do want to thank staff. We had a fairly exhaustive presentation tonight with their auditing, and I do really want to highlight all the work that goes into the careful planning and budgeting, not just this year but throughout the years with all the changes in legislation and different requirements that go into it."

If you haven't already done so, take a moment to sign up for our newsletter to keep up with local news.