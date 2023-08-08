CPD Weekly Report, 8-8-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3049

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 4, 2023

Time: 2:29 am

INFORMATION: While on patrol, an officer was doing stationary radar and observed a vehicle turn onto S. Main St. and travel Northbound. The officer noted that the driver was in the turn lane and was weaving back and forth. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main Street.

Upon making contact with the female driver, she was asked to provide her license, registration, and insurance. While speaking with the driver, the officer noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver. The officer also noted that her eyes appeared to be glassy and red. The officer asked the driver if she had consumed any alcohol, and she stated that she had drunk some beer earlier in the evening.

The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the sobriety tests, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 27-year-old Ann Arbor woman, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

#####~

Incident #: 23-3044

Location: 6300 block of Werkner Rd.

Date: August 3, 2023

Time: 4:55 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 6300 block of Werkner Rd. for the report of a possible domestic dispute between a mother and her adult son. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the involved parties inside the residence and separated them from each other. The complainant stated that she had been video recording the suspect, identified as a 24-year-old Chelsea man, while he gathered some belongings to move out of the residence. While the complainant was recording, the suspect approached with his cell phone out and reportedly came into physical contact with the complainant. The complainant stated that during this interaction, she had felt in fear for her safety. The incident remains open pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, charges would be authorized.