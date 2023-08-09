Garrett's Space Unveils Premier Fundraising Event at Washtenaw College

The Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit, Garrett’s Space, is gearing up to host its inaugural in-person fundraising event, Go4Garrett’sSpace. Slated for August 25th, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Washtenaw Community College. Garrett’s Space provides support for young adults struggling with anxiety and depression.

The event promises activities reminiscent of those at their residential facility, such as meditation and fitness sessions. Alongside these offerings, attendees can enjoy live performances and hear poignant speeches from individuals impacted by suicide and mental health challenges. The evening will be highlighted with video presentations from notables such as Wynonna Judd, Lucy Liu, Rachel Bloom, and Phillipa Soo.

When: Friday, August 25th, 6-10pm

Where: Morris Lawrence Bldg, Washtenaw Community College

Price: High School Students $20, Young Adults $25, Adults over age 28, $50

All funds will benefit Garratt’s Space wellness programming and future holistically-focused residential center.