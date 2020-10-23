Dexter Takes Down Rival Chelsea in Swim and Dive (With Photos)

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team continued its domination of the SEC White by routing rival Chelsea 140-46 Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts swept the top three spots in six events and the relay events.

Dexter sweeps were in the 200 free (Maddy Matos, Gwen Tatara, Alex Seidleck); 50 free (Lily Witte, Holly Durand, Marea Balcom); Dive (Witte, Elysa Grossman, Vivian Kinnard); 100 fly (Emma Sortor, Isabel Reyes, Theresa Rutz), 100 free (Durand, Balcom, Matos), 100 back (Charlotte Schultz, Lauren Witte, Alexis Terbush).

The 200-medley relay Delaney Parker, Sortor, Schultz, and Hailee Waters won in a D2 state qualifying time of 1:55.58.

Rutz, Angela Castle, Dani Schulz, and Water won the 200 free, while Schultz, Waters, Balcom, and Matos won the 400 free. Lauren Witte won the 2oo IM for the Dreads.

Chelsea was led by Bella Turner with a D3 state qualifying win in the 100-breast of 1:11.92. She also finished second in the 200 IM and was part of the 200 free relay that finished second along with Amanda Dosey, Jessica Neff, and Riley Monahan.

Monahan picked up the other win for the Bulldogs Thursday night, winning the 500 free.