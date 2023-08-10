Weekly Road Work, Aug 14-20

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 18

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Augusta Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 17

Augusta Willis Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Pitman Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 17

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1

Dexter Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 15 - 19

Lima Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 17

Lima Jackson Rd Bridge over Mill Creek, between Steinbach Rd and Parker Rd Daytime lane closure Aug. 10 - 21

Lima Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd Bridge over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153 Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 21

Lima Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Lima Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 10 - 14 (extended)

Lima Trinkle Rd between Freer Rd and Fletcher Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 14 - 16

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug. 18

Lima, Scio Parker Rd Bridge over Mill Creek, between Jackson Rd and Gross Rd Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 21

Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Lyndon Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Manchester Ayers Rd between County-line and Wellwood Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 17 (extended)

Manchester Kirk Rd between Tracey Rd and M-52 Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 15 - 19

Manchester Schleweis Rd between Boetger Rd and Sandborn Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 15 - 19

Northfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 2 - 17

Northfield Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 18

Northfield Jennings Rd between Twp line to Kearney Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 17

Northfield, Salem Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Northfield, Salem Dixboro Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Road closure Aug. 7 - 17 (extended)

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Aug. 18 (extended)

Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug 10 - Oct

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 18 (extended)

Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Aug. 27

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way Intermittent lane closures July 26 - Aug. 18 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Hill Estates Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Daleview Dr at Byington Blvd, West 1,920' feet Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Enterprise Dr off of Jackson Ave Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Aug. 16 - 17

Scio Huron River Dr between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd Daytime lane closure Aug. 15

Scio Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 10 - 18

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 17

Sylvan Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 4 - 18

Webster Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 10 - 18

York Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Aug. 9 - 25

York Mooreville Rd between Stoney Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closures Aug. 10 - 14 (extended)

York Hayes Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 17

York York Ridge Subdivision/Apple ridge estates Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 17

Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure July - Nov.