8-10-2023 8:34am
Weekly Road Work, Aug 14-20
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 18
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Augusta
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 17
|Augusta
|Willis Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Pitman Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 17
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept. 1
|Dexter
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 4 - 18
|Freedom
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Freedom
|Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 - 19
|Lima
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 - 17
|Lima
|Jackson Rd Bridge over Mill Creek, between Steinbach Rd and Parker Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. 10 - 21
|Lima
|Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd Bridge over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of Aug. 21
|Lima
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 4 - 18
|Lima
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 10 - 14 (extended)
|Lima
|Trinkle Rd between Freer Rd and Fletcher Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 14 - 16
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug. 18
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd Bridge over Mill Creek, between Jackson Rd and Gross Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of Aug. 21
|Lyndon
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 4 - 18
|Manchester
|Ayers Rd between County-line and Wellwood Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 - 17 (extended)
|Manchester
|Kirk Rd between Tracey Rd and M-52
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 - 19
|Manchester
|Schleweis Rd between Boetger Rd and Sandborn Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 - 19
|Northfield
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 2 - 17
|Northfield
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 18
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd between Twp line to Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 17
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 7 - 17 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Aug. 18 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug 10 - Oct
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 18 (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Aug. 27
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 26 - Aug. 18 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Hill Estates Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Daleview Dr at Byington Blvd, West 1,920' feet
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Enterprise Dr off of Jackson Ave
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 17 (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Aug. 16 - 17
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. 15
|Scio
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 10 - 18
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 - 17
|Sylvan
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 4 - 18
|Webster
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 10 - 18
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 9 - 25
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Stoney Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Aug. 10 - 14 (extended)
|York
|Hayes Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 17
|York
|York Ridge Subdivision/Apple ridge estates
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 17
|Ypsilanti
|Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Janet Ave between Jay Ave and Arthur St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.