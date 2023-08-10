Chelsea Community Fair 2023: The fun begins on Aug. 22

Mark your calendars for August 22-26, because those days are filled with fun at the Chelsea Community Fair.

From the Figure 8 Derby, Lost Nations Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Tractor Pulls to the rides, food, animals, parade, Fair Queen, Horse Show, exhibits and so much more, this annual end of the summer event is always a good one.

Here’s some general information:

The fair gates open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for general admission. All Main Arena events are free with paid main gate admission. Daily fair passes are $10, season pass is $30, and a pass for students, seniors and military is $20. Parking is free off Old Manchester Road, just south of the fairgrounds.

On Aug. 23-26, the exhibits are open from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Rides and concessions begin at 3 p.m. and run till close on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24, and open at noon and run till close on Friday, Aug. 25 and then open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and go till close.

New this year is a Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 26, which takes place after the parade. It will be located south of the Green Barn, on the hill. The parade takes place in downtown is at 1 p.m. on that Saturday.

Demolition Derby happens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, while the Lost Nations Rodeo takes place the next day on the 24th at 7:30 p.m.

And there’s so much more, so go to www.chelseafair.org to learn more, or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057535447091.

The fairgrounds are located at 20501 Old US-12 Highway in Chelsea. It can be reached at 734-475-1270 or at chelseafair@gmail.com.