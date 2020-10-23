Chelsea Field Hockey Advances in D2 Tourney

The Chelsea field hockey team opened the Division 2 state tournament with a 2-1 decision over Cranbrook-Kingswood Friday night.

The matchup was a rematch of last years state semifinal in which the Bulldogs won.

Chelsea entered the game seeded fourth in the tournament with Cranbrook being ranked 12th, but Cranbrook gave the Bulldogs a battle.

Cranbrook controlled the first quarter and had the best chance with a corner, but Nina Faupel made a save for the Bulldogs to keep it scoreless after one.

C-K took the lead early in the second period, but the Bulldogs would bounce back. They picked up several corners and finally broke through when Makayla Kegerreis knocked one home to tie the game at 1-1.

The Bulldogs would take the lead when Grace Lane fed Sarah Tillman on a corner and she slammed it home for a 2-1 lead.

Faupel was stellar in net as Cranbrook continued to bring the pressure but could not get one past her as the Bulldogs held on for the win.