Restoring Normalcy After A Disaster: 1800-Water Damage

By: April Christian-Davis STN Reporter

Natural disasters and unexpected events can wreak havoc on homes and businesses, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Washtenaw County residents know the importance of being prepared for such emergencies, and one company that has consistently come to their aid is 1800-Water Damage, A Belfor Company. Offering a wide range of restoration services, from water, fire damage restoration to mold and sewage cleanup.

The unpredictable nature of disasters are happening worldwide with damaging results. Such as flooding, burst pipes, fires, and mold infestations are just a few examples of the challenges that can turn a normal day into a crisis. The aftermath of these events often leaves homes and businesses in a state of disarray, with both structural and health hazards to deal with. This is where the expertise of 1800-Water Damage comes in.

Marketing Director Grace Morson said “Our motto is, “Restoring what matters most”.

Water damage can occur due to various reasons, including flooding, leaks, and plumbing failures. Such incidents can weaken the structural integrity of a building and promote the growth of mold and mildew.

Professionals use advanced equipment to extract water, thoroughly dry affected areas, and restore properties to their pre-damage condition.

Fires can cause extensive damage to both the structure and contents of a building. smoke, soot, and water from firefighting efforts can compound the destruction. At 1800-Water Damage restoration specialists are trained to clean and repair fire-damaged properties, removing smoke odors, restoring surfaces, and salvaging valuable possessions.

Mold growth is a common consequence of water damage and can pose serious health risks. Not only will our team remove existing mold but also addresses the root cause to prevent future outbreaks. Their meticulous approach ensures a safe and mold-free environment for homeowners and employees. Sewage backups and overflows require immediate attention due to the hazardous nature of the contaminants involved. At 1800-Water Damage the team follows strict protocols to safely remove sewage, sanitize affected areas, and restore hygiene to homes and businesses.

Disasters don't wait for convenient hours. So utilizing the state-of-the-art equipment for water extraction, drying, dehumidification, and disinfection is very important. This technology accelerates the restoration process and reduces the likelihood of secondary damages.

Restoration after a disaster often involves exposure to hazardous substances. At 1800-Water Damage's professionals are equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow safety protocols to safeguard their own health and the health of their clients.

When disaster strikes, 1800-Water Damage stands ready to provide a helping hand. Call 24/7 Emergency Hotline 1800-928-3732, or (734) 822-6705