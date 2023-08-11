"From Dough to Flexibility: The Transformation from a Pizza Business to StretchLab"

By April Christian-Davis STN Reporter

In today's fast-paced world, stress, sedentary lifestyles, and repetitive movements can take a toll on our bodies, leaving us feeling tight, restricted, and lacking in energy. StretchLab, an innovative wellness concept, aims to counteract these effects by offering personalized one-on-one assisted stretching services.

A Grand Opening will commence on August 16, 2023 from 3pm-6p,.at: 3300 Ann Arbor Saline Rd. Owners of StretchLab Monica and Jeff Van Overneer husband and wife team, invites the community to come out and enjoy the celebration.

The experts at StretchLab recognize the significance of regular stretching and its positive impact on overall well-being. With a team of certified trained professionals, they offer personalized stretching routines that are specifically tailored to each individual's unique needs and goals.Stretching is a fundamental aspect of maintaining flexibility, improving range of motion, and reducing muscle tension.

One of the most remarkable aspects of StretchLab is its inclusivity. The services cater to individuals of all ages, fitness levels, and lifestyles. Whether you are an elderly person looking to maintain mobility, an athlete seeking enhanced performance, or someone simply aiming to improve overall wellness, StretchLab has something to offer.

Jeff Van Overmeer owner of Stretch Lab say’s “No one can stretch you like a trained Flexologists, you need a professional to target areas hard to reach.”

Regardless of whether you are a seasoned athlete or a desk-bound professional, the personalized approach at StretchLab ensures that you get the most out of your stretching routine. The professional stretchers use a variety of techniques to help lengthen and release muscles, enabling you to achieve a newfound sense of freedom in movement.

For seniors, assisted stretching can help improve flexibility, which is essential in performing daily activities with ease and reducing the risk of injury. For athletes, targeted stretching can aid in enhancing athletic performance by increasing muscle flexibility and reducing muscle tightness. Even those with desk-bound jobs can benefit from StretchLab by counteracting the negative effects of prolonged sitting and promoting better posture.

Monica Overmeer says, ”StretchLab's mission goes beyond just physical benefits. By helping individuals unlock their body's potential through targeted stretching, the aim is to instill newfound energy and freedom in everyday life.”

The restoration of balance and flexibility through assisted stretching can positively impact other aspects of life, such as improved sleep quality, reduced stress levels, and enhanced mental clarity. When the body moves more freely, it sets the stage for a healthier and more active lifestyle.

In a world where physical and mental well-being are paramount, StretchLab emerges as a game-changer in the wellness industry.

For more information call 734-212-6907. Annarborwest@stretchlab.com