CPD Weekly Report, 08-15-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3159

Location: 1100 block S. Main St.

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 3:43 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that she had discovered that she had been the victim of fraud. The complainant stated that she noticed a transaction on her account that she had not authorized or made. The complainant stated that she contacted her financial institution and determined that the charge had been made on a cellular account on July 24th at approximately 2:00 am. The complainant notified her financial institution, and they refunded the money charged to the account but requested a police report. At the time of the report, there was no information available on a suspect. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.

Incident #: 23-3127

Location: 200 block of W. North St.

Date: August 9, 2023

Time: 12;33 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was requested to respond to the Chelsea Police Department lobby to make contact with a complainant regarding a check fraud complaint. The complainant stated that he had been contacted by a vendor regarding a business account that had not been paid as scheduled. The complainant researched and determined that a check had, in fact, been mailed to the vendor, according to the complainant’s records. The complainant went online and checked the account and viewed the image on the financial institution's website, and found that the check had been altered to indicate a different payee. The case remains open pending further investigation.

Incident #: 23-3096

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 7, 2023

Time: 12:57 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main St. for the report of retail fraud. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that they had observed the suspect, an 84-year-old Manchester man switching PLU code stickers on some produce and altering the price. The complainant stated that they wished to have the suspect read trespass, prohibiting him from entering the business, and wished to press criminal charges for retail fraud. The suspect was escorted off the property and released from the scene. The case remains open pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, charges may be authorized.