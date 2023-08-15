Old US 12 Culvert Overhaul Begins September

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced plans to replace a deteriorating culvert located on Old US 12 Road between Liebeck Rd and Sylvan Rd in Sylvan Township.

WCRC will begin the $180,000 construction project on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 with an estimate of two weeks to complete the work, weather and outside factors permitting.

Old US 12 will be closed to thru traffic between Liebeck and Sylvan roads during the construction period. To minimize disruption for local residents and businesses, WCRC ensures that those residing or working within the affected zone will retain their access throughout the construction duration. However, traffic will not have the ability to cross the specified culvert location. A detour has been designated, redirecting traffic exclusively on paved routes.

Preparatory measures, including utility relocations, have already been successfully concluded. In the initial phase of the construction, teams will embark on the demolition and subsequent removal of the present culvert. This will be followed by the transportation, assembly, and installation of the new structure.

WCRC will send out updates as the work progresses.