Washtenaw Community College Ushers in a Promising Fall Semester

On August 16, 2023, Washtenaw Community College (WCC) announced its preparedness for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year, which will commence on Monday, August 28. The college has also kept its registration open for prospective students.

WCC is renowned for offering a variety of flexible scheduling opportunities and boasts an impressive 135 academic programs. Students have the option to either jumpstart their careers or smoothly transition to a university for further studies. Notably, 50 of these programs can be completed online.

Evan Aeschliman, a former student of Saline High School's 2022 batch and a current business student at WCC, shared, “I am thrilled to begin my second year as a full-time student and sports assistant at WCC. The connections and relationships I’ve made with students, staff and faculty make WCC a great learning environment.” Aeschliman further highlighted the opportunities WCC provides outside the classroom through sports and other extracurricular activities.

WCC offers a highly competitive tuition rate of just $99 per credit for in-district students. A slew of scholarships are up for grabs, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship for recent high school graduates and the Michigan Reconnect scholarship, catering specifically to students aged 25 and above without a prior degree.

Andrew Denton, 32, from Ypsilanti, a recipient of the Michigan Reconnect scholarship, shared, “When I was young I stopped pursuing school because I wanted to pursue a career in music. Reconnect is a big part of the reason for me going back now. It’s an awesome program, and I wouldn’t be here without it.” Denton is exploring career options in electrical work and has shown interest in the FAME apprenticeship program.

To further aid students and their families, WCC's Student Welcome Center is at the forefront, offering assistance with applications and addressing queries.

The Fall semester at WCC is structured in four distinct sessions. Session I is scheduled for August 28, with subsequent sessions starting on September 20, October 4, and October 20. These varied start dates offer students the flexibility to undertake courses at their convenience.

In an exciting development, WCC has introduced an Associate of Applied Science in Digital Media Arts and two certificate programs in photography.

Another highlight is the "Advance Ypsi" initiative set to debut this fall. Backed by a $2 million grant, the program aims to enhance the life quality of Ypsilanti's underrepresented communities, targeting 200 adult learners over three years.

WCC's commitment to excellence is evident from its national accolades, including the 2023 national Center of Excellence honor for its distinguished nursing program and exemplary online courses in various fields.

Lastly, WCC's prowess in cybersecurity education has garnered recognition, with the college previously being distinguished as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by top national agencies.

Photo courtesy of WCC.