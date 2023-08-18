Weekly Road Work, Aug 21-27

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - 31

Ann Arbor Huron River Dr between Clark Rd and the Dixboro Rd Bridge Lane restrictions Aug. 21 - 24

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 25 (extended)

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)

Augusta Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - 25

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1

Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 24 (extended)

Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 15 - 25

Lima Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 24 (extended)

Lima Plymouth Rd Bridge, over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153 Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 21

Lima, Scio Parker Rd Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Jackson Rd and Gross Rd Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 21

Lodi Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 1

Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31

Manchester Kirk Rd between Tracey Rd and M-52 Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 15 - 25 (extended)

Northfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 2 - 24 (extended)

Northfield Jennings Rd between Twp line to Kearney Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 31

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31 (extended)

Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct.

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd Road closure Aug. 21 - 27

Pittsfield Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 25

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31 (extended)

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Sept. 1 (extended)

Salem Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 22 - 31

Salem Tower Rd between Joy Rd and North Territorial Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 28 - Sept. 1

Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Sept. 1 (extended)

Saline Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 1

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24

Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - 31

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 7 - 24 (extended)

Sylvan Old US-12 between Liebeck Rd and Sylvan Rd Road closure Sept. 5 - 22

Webster Webster Church Rd between N. Territorial Rd and Valentine Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 15 - 22

York Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Aug. 9 - 25

York Hayes Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)

York York Ridge Subdivision/ Apple ridge estates Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)

York Township-wide Paved Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - 25

Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure July - Nov.

Ypsilanti Janet Ave between Jay Ave and Arthur St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.