8-18-2023 7:32am
Weekly Road Work, Aug 21-27
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - 31
|Ann Arbor
|Huron River Dr between Clark Rd and the Dixboro Rd Bridge
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - 24
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 25 (extended)
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)
|Augusta
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - 25
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept. 1
|Freedom
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 24 (extended)
|Freedom
|Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 - 25
|Lima
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 - 24 (extended)
|Lima
|Plymouth Rd Bridge, over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of Aug. 21
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Jackson Rd and Gross Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of Aug. 21
|Lodi
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 1
|Lyndon
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Aug. 31
|Manchester
|Kirk Rd between Tracey Rd and M-52
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 - 25 (extended)
|Northfield
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 2 - 24 (extended)
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd between Twp line to Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 31
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Oct.
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 21 - 27
|Pittsfield
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 25
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31 (extended)
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Sept. 1 (extended)
|Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 22 - 31
|Salem
|Tower Rd between Joy Rd and North Territorial Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 1
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Sept. 1 (extended)
|Saline
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 1
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24
|Sharon
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - 31
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 - 24 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Old US-12 between Liebeck Rd and Sylvan Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 5 - 22
|Webster
|Webster Church Rd between N. Territorial Rd and Valentine Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 15 - 22
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 9 - 25
|York
|Hayes Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)
|York
|York Ridge Subdivision/ Apple ridge estates
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 24 (extended)
|York
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - 25
|Ypsilanti
|Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Janet Ave between Jay Ave and Arthur St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Township-wide Paved Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 - 25