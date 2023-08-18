Drumroll, Please! Chelsea’s Trilian Krug Strikes Again at The Blind Pig

You may remember Chelsea’s fabulous, fiery-haired drummer, Trilian Krug, from her entry in the international competition “Hit Like a Girl.” She’s back with friends to strike a few chords and, of course, her drums.

One of Chelsea’s very own gems, you might've caught a glimpse of Trilian rocking out in the area with the bands WildChildz or Wicked Cricket. Perhaps you saw her deftly handling the center snare on the CHS football field or performing a delightful Jack and the Beanstalk gig with Chelsea Chamber Players at the Chelsea District Library. And, Trilian can do more than drum. She's also a dynamo on the cross-country tracks, having qualified for states last year, probably running in step to her own drumbeat.

Now, Chelsea’s drummer is setting the stage on fire with not one, but two bands at Ann Arbor’s legendary venue, The Blind Pig. She and other accomplished area youth musicians will be lighting up the renowned venue’s stage, and you’re all invited.

Trilian doing one of the things she loves best – drumming. Courtesy of Kimber Zatkovich.

Mark your calendars for an All-Ages show on Thursday, August 24th. With doors swinging open at 7 PM for just a $10 cover, you can revel in the vibes of local teen bands from Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor, and even Romeo. Here's the rocking lineup:

The Shrugs: 7:30-8 PM

Perfect Average: 8:15-9 PM

Mass Dispute: 9:15-10 PM

And, headlining the night, Hudson North: 10:15-11:30 PM.

Trilian’s journey to this event is a story of serendipity and passion. A simple glimpse of a guitar pick connected her with Hudson North. Last March, the Neutral Zone’s Battle of the Bands saw her jamming with Wicked Cricket and mingling with The Shrugs. And thanks to her amazing band director at Chelsea High, Alison Roberts, she met a Romeo-based percussionist who rocks the lead for Mass Dispute. The formation of Perfect Average? That's thanks to friends from Ann Arbor and an opportunity to shine at the Dexter Pride Festival.

“When I reached out to the booking agent at The Blind Pig, he offered up a spot for Hudson North with a showcase that was already in place,” explained Trilian. “However, he also said if I could get my own 4-band lineup, we could have August 24th. My immediate thought was to get as many teens the opportunity to be on the stage at The Blind Pig, and it all came together. We’re hoping to pack the house!”

Keen to get in on the action? Buy tickets online at https://blindpigmusic.com/ or at the door.

See you there!