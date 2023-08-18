8-18-2023 7:12pm
Chelsea Golfers Fall to Adrian in Season Opener
The Chelsea girls’ golf team opened its season at home against Adrian at Inverness Golf Club and came up just short against the Maples in a 209-212 loss.
Maggie Baldwin earned medalist honors with a low round of 45, but the Maples shot the next three rounds of the day.
Maya Valik was next for Chelsea with a 55, followed by Piper Diesing and Avery Olaveson with a 56 each.
Libby Wacker followed with a 58 and Kate McKenzie 60.
Photos by Dawn McCann
