Chelsea Soccer Rolls Over Jackson Northwest in Opener

The Chelsea boys’ soccer team opened its season in a big way with a strong 6-1 win over Jackson Northwest Wednesday.

The Bulldogs dominated from the start getting the first shot on goal just a minute into the game.

They would continue to carry the play and broke through when Tyler Cox headed in a Gus Wehrly corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

Just moments later Jose Ortiz-Martinez made a moved by a defender and slipped by the goaltender and placed it inside the far corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Joe Gregory knocked in a through pass from Kai Ziolkowski for a 3-0 Chelsea lead and Doug Beechy sent one in from 40 yards out for a 4-0 Bulldogs lead.

Northwest would get one back to cut the lead to 4-1, but Braden Fansler knocked in an Ortiz-Martinez pass and Austin Copenhaver wrapped up the scoring by knocking home a Cox pass for a 6-1 final.

The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday when they travel to Parma Western.

Photos by Mike Williamson



