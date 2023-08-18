Chelsea Soccer Rolls Over Jackson Northwest in Opener
The Chelsea boys’ soccer team opened its season in a big way with a strong 6-1 win over Jackson Northwest Wednesday.
The Bulldogs dominated from the start getting the first shot on goal just a minute into the game.
They would continue to carry the play and broke through when Tyler Cox headed in a Gus Wehrly corner kick for a 1-0 lead.
Just moments later Jose Ortiz-Martinez made a moved by a defender and slipped by the goaltender and placed it inside the far corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Joe Gregory knocked in a through pass from Kai Ziolkowski for a 3-0 Chelsea lead and Doug Beechy sent one in from 40 yards out for a 4-0 Bulldogs lead.
Northwest would get one back to cut the lead to 4-1, but Braden Fansler knocked in an Ortiz-Martinez pass and Austin Copenhaver wrapped up the scoring by knocking home a Cox pass for a 6-1 final.
The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday when they travel to Parma Western.
Photos by Mike Williamson