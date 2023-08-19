Heydlauff’s New Living Showroom Debut

From D&B Strategic Marketing

August 3, 2023, Heydlauff’s New Living Showroom was christened. Regional Designers & Builders learned firsthand more about the featured Sub-Zero, Wolf, & Cove appliances showcased in the 1,000-square-foot New Living Showroom.

Designers & Builders had an opportunity to see firsthand how the appliances worked; the Wolf coffee machine, steam oven, and beverage fridges were all put to good use. Tresna Taylor, Damian Farrell Design Group won a lovely gift basket filled with Michigan locally sourced goods, and Rob Riemenschneider, Riemco Design + Build, won a high-end Wolf Blender.

Photo courtesy of D&B Strategic Marketing - from left, Laura Fergle, Trevarrow, Inc., and Tresna Taylor, Damian Farrell Design Group

“The new Heydlauff showroom is spectacular showcasing state-of-the-art (luxury) appliances in a well-designed chef-desired kitchen. It is a super open and bright space showing the depth and breadth of its product. So happy to see a fellow business owner in our design industry doing so well”, shared Mary Baude, Owner + Principal Designer Whitetail.

Rob Riemenschneider, President Riemco Design + Build, shared his perspective "Heydlauff's new showroom is absolutely stunning! What a great example of top end kitchen appliances, and all the different methods of installing them.. well done!"

Photo courtesy of D&B Strategic Marketing

“This is just the beginning of our plans to invite everyone to see our new showroom,” said Jake Heydlauff, “Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the Chelsea Area Chamber will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, and Saturday, October 14, 2023, there will be an open house. We are excited to have our friends, neighbors, and business partners stop by to see our expanded inventory”.

Starting in September, Heydlauff’s will feature a Chef Series that will pair their new state-of-the-art kitchen appliances with local and regional bakers and chefs on the third Saturday of each month starting at 11:00 am. The first series will feature Lakehouse Bakery, Keegan Rodgers, on

September 16, 2023.

Heydlauff’s Appliances also provides Service Repair for all appliances with their knowledgeable, seasoned team of factory-certified technicians. When you purchase from Heydlauff’s, you will experience their “White Glove Delivery and Installation” services firsthand. No boxes, wrapping, or assembly to worry about, and they remove old appliances.