Polly's Country Market is honored as an independent grocer
Polly’s Country Market, which has a location on south Main Street in Chelsea, was recently recognized for overall sales growth, private label sales growth and community engagement initiatives.
SpartanNash, a Michigan-based food solution company, celebrated Independent Grocers at the 2023 Food Solutions Expo and Polly’s Country Market was part of this.
The company announced on Aug. 8 that it honored 13 “independent grocers with a 2023 Vision Award for year-over-year (YOY) sales growth, growth in SpartanNash's OwnBrands products, and community engagement initiatives.”
"Our independent customers are integral to their local communities, and we take pride in providing them with the products, insights and services they need to grow their business," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk in the company announcement. "It was such an honor to celebrate our customers' amazing achievements with them. Our success as a Company is tied to the success of our independent customers - when they win, our communities win, and our business wins."
The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo was on July 26 - July 27, at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. More than 2,000 attendees participated, including independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates. SpartanNash supports over 2,100 independent grocery customers nationwide with grocery products for every aisle.
The winners include:
Top YOY Overall Sales Growth:
- Fresh Encounter, Inc
- Busch's Fresh Food Market
- Polly's Country Market
- Teal's Market
- Leevers Foods
Top OwnBrands YOY Growth:
- Marketplace Foods
- Busch's Fresh Food Market
- Cahoy's General Store
- Elba Butcher Shoppe
- Polly's Country Market
Our Family® Cares Community Partners:
- Marketplace Foods
- Jamestown Market
- Fresh Foods
- Randy's Neighborhood Market
- Dick's Fresh Market
Polly’s has seven locations in Jackson, Lenawee and Washtenaw counties.