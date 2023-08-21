Polly's Country Market is honored as an independent grocer

Polly’s Country Market, which has a location on south Main Street in Chelsea, was recently recognized for overall sales growth, private label sales growth and community engagement initiatives.

SpartanNash, a Michigan-based food solution company, celebrated Independent Grocers at the 2023 Food Solutions Expo and Polly’s Country Market was part of this.

The company announced on Aug. 8 that it honored 13 “independent grocers with a 2023 Vision Award for year-over-year (YOY) sales growth, growth in SpartanNash's OwnBrands products, and community engagement initiatives.”

"Our independent customers are integral to their local communities, and we take pride in providing them with the products, insights and services they need to grow their business," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk in the company announcement. "It was such an honor to celebrate our customers' amazing achievements with them. Our success as a Company is tied to the success of our independent customers - when they win, our communities win, and our business wins."

From left to right, the photo includes David Sisk (Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, SpartanNash), Ford Kennedy (Vice President, Polly’s Country Market), Guy Kennedy (Vice President, Polly’s Country Market), Tony Sarsam (CEO, SpartanNash). photo courtesy of SpartanNash

The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo was on July 26 - July 27, at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. More than 2,000 attendees participated, including independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates. SpartanNash supports over 2,100 independent grocery customers nationwide with grocery products for every aisle.

The winners include:

Top YOY Overall Sales Growth:

Fresh Encounter, Inc

Busch's Fresh Food Market

Polly's Country Market

Teal's Market

Leevers Foods

Top OwnBrands YOY Growth:

Marketplace Foods

Busch's Fresh Food Market

Cahoy's General Store

Elba Butcher Shoppe

Polly's Country Market

Our Family® Cares Community Partners:

Marketplace Foods

Jamestown Market

Fresh Foods

Randy's Neighborhood Market

Dick's Fresh Market

Polly’s has seven locations in Jackson, Lenawee and Washtenaw counties.