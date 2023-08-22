CPD Weekly Report 08-22-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3351

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 19, 2023

Time: 12:10 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a larceny complaint. The complainant had stated that they believed they had lost their purse in the 1100 block of S. Main Street on or around August 18th. The complainant stated that on August 19th, they had received an envelope from the Post Office in her mail, enclosed in the envelope were some of the contents of her purse along with a note stating that the items had been found “in back near dumpster”. The complainant stated that missing from the contents of the purse were a couple of gift cards, keys, and cash. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

Incident #: 23-3284

Location: 700 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 16, 2023

Time: 10:15 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a white sedan traveling west on Old US 12 at a faster-than-posted speed. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle as it approached S. Main Street. The officer observed the driver disregard the red traffic light and turn onto S. Main Street and head North. The officer continued to attempt to stop the vehicle, and the driver reportedly failed to pull over and passed two other vehicles in an attempt to possibly elude the officer. The officer observed the suspect vehicle pull into a driveway in the 700 block of S. Main Street, and the driver quickly exited his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 31-year-old Sylvania, Ohio, man and was issued multiple traffic violations resulting from the incident. The case remains open, pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if further criminal charges may be authorized.

Incident #: 23-3242

Location: 200 block of Park St.

Date: August 14, 2023

Time: 6:24 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a fraud complaint that originated from a citizen walk-in. The officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that she had been reviewing one of her financial accounts and noted that the account number had been recently changed. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the financial institution, and they were able to secure her account so that no further changes could be made. At the time of the report, it was believed that there had been no monetary loss to the complainant. There was no information available on the identity of the person who made the change to the account.