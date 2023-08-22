Chelsea Hospital Earns Spot on Becker's 2023 "Great Community Hospitals" List

Chelsea Hospital has recently been honored with the prestigious title of 'Great Community Hospital' by Becker's Hospital Review.

The accolade was presented in the 2023 edition of the “Great Community Hospitals” list. Notably, Chelsea Hospital was singled out not only for its top-notch clinical expertise but also for the empathy and compassion with which it cares for its patients. Moreover, its significant economic contributions to the communities it aids have also been underlined.

Becker's statement encapsulated the essence of this recognition, noting, “The hospitals named on this list are leaders who show above-and-beyond commitment to their communities. Their expertise helps expand care access to patients who would otherwise face barriers such as cost or distance. This list celebrates these hospitals' dedication to optimizing healthcare. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to highlight these hospitals and their achievements.”

Chelsea Hospital is one of nine Michigan community hospitals to make the list.

Over its 53 years, Chelsea Hospital's journey has been transformative. It transitioned from being an independent establishment to an integral part of Trinity Health and, eventually, entered into a partnership with Livonia-based Trinity Health and Ann Arbor's renowned University of Michigan Health. This collaborative endeavor allows the institutions to amalgamate resources and share best practices, thereby raising the healthcare standards for the rural regions Chelsea Hospital reaches.

Becker’s reports that in 2022, the 133-bed hospital’s roughly 1,000 employees discharged home more than 5,000 patients, completed 8,000 surgeries, and managed more than 30,000 visits to the emergency department. Most recently, the hospital provided more than $170,000 in grants to nine community-based organizations to further improve the health and well-being of residents.

The American Hospital Association describes community hospitals as “all non-federal, short-term general, and other special hospitals” that the general public can access. Presently, there are 5,262 such community hospitals spread across the U.S.

The editorial team at Becker's Hospital Review used multiple reputable sources like U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 rankings, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, The Leapfrog Group safety grades, and The Chartis Center for Rural Health to shortlist hospitals for this acknowledgment.

“This recognition should serve as further affirmation for our community that Chelsea Hospital is distinguishing itself as a regional leader for compassionate, high-quality patient care,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “Together with our joint venture partner U of M Health, Trinity Health Michigan is bringing medical services and an experienced team to the doorstep of residents living and working in rural Washtenaw County.”

For those interested in a detailed perusal, profiles of each recognized hospital, including Chelsea Hospital's, are available on Becker's Hospital Review website at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/153-great-community-hospitals-2023.html.

Photo by Doug Marrin