14th Annual Road to Home Fundraiser Tackles Rising Homelessness & Food Insecurity in Washtenaw Co

From SOS

SOS Community Services, an Ypsilanti-based non-profit organization dedicated to addressing homelessness and food insecurity, has recently reported that currently more than 120 homeless families are in urgent need of shelter in Washtenaw County. The average wait time for these families to secure shelter has reached almost six months, highlighting the severity of the housing crisis faced by vulnerable families.

As if this challenge wasn't enough, food insecurity in the county continues to escalate on a weekly basis. The demand for SOS's food pantry services has reached record-breaking numbers, with an increasing number of families relying on the organization to meet their essential nutritional needs. SOS has seen a 21% increase in families utilizing the food pantry from April 2023 to August 2023. SOS provides more than 275 households with free groceries per week.

In response to these pressing issues, SOS Community Services is proud to announce the 14th Annual Road to Home Fundraising Event presented by Victory Automotive Group. This year's event is being chaired by Kieron Hales, co-owner of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms. The event promises a fun-filled evening, with all proceeds going directly to support SOS's mission of providing housing, food, and critical resources to those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

The Road to Home event will take place at the beautiful Zingerman’s Cornman Farms on Wednesday, September 27th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Guests can expect an evening of entertainment, inspiring stories of hope, and an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those facing challenging circumstances within our community.

"We are thrilled to have Victory Automotive Group as our presenting sponsor as well as Kieron Hales as the Chair for this year's Road to Home event," said Rhonda Weathers, Executive Director of SOS Community Services. "Their dedication to our cause and their leadership within the community will undoubtedly help us make a significant difference in the lives of many individuals and families in need."

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online at: https://soscs.org/road-to-home-fundraising-event/. Attendees can choose from various sponsorship levels or individual ticket options to show their support for SOS's mission and the individuals and families it serves.

SOS Community Services is calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals within the community to rally together in support of this critical cause. Together, we can work towards reducing homelessness and eradicating food insecurity, ensuring that all members of our community have access to a safe and stable home and the basic necessities for a healthy life.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms on September 27th, as we unite to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

For more information about SOS Community Services and the Road to Home Fundraising Event, please visit [https://soscs.org/road-to-home-fundraising-event/].