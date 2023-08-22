The Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor and Hail! Impact Announce Partnership

From CSC

Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor (“CSC”) is a local nonprofit affiliate of the International Cancer Support Community. The Cancer Support Community is the largest and most comprehensive cancer support program in the country, providing care to thousands of people per year - all free of charge.

The Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor is a unique, grassroots organization that was founded by a group of committed local community volunteers who have each been personally touched by cancer and who understand that traditional medical treatment is only one piece of successful cancer care. The Cancer Support Community exists to serve as a complement to traditional medical care, recognizing that the entire person and their support systems are impacted when cancer presents itself. The components of Cancer Support Community programs have been shown in medical research to improve physical health, mental health, and quality of life. All programs are professionally-led and can be accessed online or in-person in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Chelsea, and Livonia.

Cancer Support Community services include individual counseling, group support, nutrition and exercise, educational workshops, social activities, resource connection, and financial assistance. The Cancer Support Community is here to support all people from the moment of diagnosis through survivorship or bereavement, serving the whole family, the whole time.

Hail! Impact (“Hail!”) is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) determination pending, EIN - 92-2571690) that empowers student-athletes at the University of Michigan with charitable engagements to amplify local nonprofits through dedicated service and educational tools to enhance their opportunities to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Participating student-athletes earn a meaningful stipend by rolling up their sleeves and investing in their community and themselves. Hail! Impact's current program supports Football, Hockey, Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Gymnastics, and Softball and offers donors the opportunity to support all varsity sports. The Hail! NIL Program will launch additional sports when donation thresholds are met.

This partnership between the CSC and Hail! brings together two organizations that share a common vision of creating a better future through support and community building. By combining our resources, expertise, and networks, we aim to have a more significant and lasting impact on all those who are impacted by cancer in our community.

The athletes represented by Hail! bring a wealth of excitement, energy, and heart. Their commitment to community will further the CSC’s mission to uplift and strengthen people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care. By joining forces, we are confident that our collaborative efforts will further our goal that everyone impacted by cancer receives the support they want and need at every phase of their experience.

Looking forward, we are excited to announce that our first collective activity, "Walk with a Wolverine", will take place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 from 10am-12pm. This walk will give athletes and members of the CSC the opportunity to meet, connect,and interact with one another. Gallup Park's scenic walking loop provides the perfect backdrop to allow for community building through social and physical activity.

For more information about the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor or Hail! Impact, please visit: https://www.cancersupportannarbor.org/ and https://hailimpact.org/