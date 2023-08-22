Andrew DeLeeuw named Washtenaw County’s New Deputy County Administrator

From Washtenaw Co

After an extensive, nation-wide search, Andrew DeLeeuw has been named as Washtenaw County’s new Deputy County Administrator (DCA). Andrew has served in the role as an interim since January of this year.

“It is my pleasure to name Andrew our permanent Deputy County Administrator.“, said County Administrator, Gregory Dill, “He has a deep institutional knowledge of our organization. He has the relationships to elevate the work of this office. Andrew’s hire rounds out our Executive Leadership Team and we’re excited to welcome him aboard permanently.”

DeLeeuw began with Washtenaw County as an intern nearly 10-years ago. He was hired full time in 2014. He ascended through the organization, starting as a Business Operations and Strategy Analyst in the Finance Department. He moved on to County Administration as the Executive Assistant to the Administrator, Interim Director of the Office of Infrastructure Management and then Director of Strategic Planning. Andrew assumed the Interim DCA role when it was vacated by the retirement of the former Deputy, Diane Heidt.

Washtenaw County Administration solicited a consultant to conduct a national search for the role. The Andrew’s Group facilitated a robust process with a committee of leaders from the County’s Executive Leadership Team and labor units.

"It was a competitive interview process,” emphasized Justin Hodge (District 5), Chair of the Board of Commissioners. “The Andrews Group led us through a national search and presented an extremely well qualified slate of diverse candidates. At the end of our very deliberative process, Andrew DeLeeuw rose to the top. I have the utmost confidence that he will excel in this role, and I am excited to continue working with him. Deputy Administrator DeLeeuw’ s success is emblematic of the excellence of our staff in Washtenaw County and demonstrates why we so frequently promote from within our organization."

DeLeeuw officially stepped into his permanent role as Deputy on August 21st, just in time for the Board of Commissioners’ return to its regular meeting schedule.