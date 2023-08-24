Washtenaw County Road Commission Ushers in New Leadership Era

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced Sheryl Soderholm Siddall, the Managing Director since 2018, will be retiring on December 27, 2023. Taking the reins as her successor will be Matthew F. MacDonell, currently the County Highway Engineer and WCRC Director of Engineering.

Siddall, the first woman to hold the managing director position, has been instrumental in her role. Since her tenure began, Siddall played a pivotal role in the four-year county-wide road and non-motorized millage's development and success, passed overwhelmingly by voters since 2016. Her leadership also shone through during WCRC's 100th-anniversary celebration in 2019 and the board's expansion from three to five road commissioners.

"Sheryl’s legacy at WCRC will have long-lasting effects in the future of transportation in Washtenaw County," said Barbara Fuller, Board Chair for WCRC.

Commenting on her tenure, Siddall remarked, “My time at the Washtenaw County Road Commission has been rewarding, especially working with a team of people who care about their community and strive to provide top-notch service to Washtenaw County.”

Siddell is the first woman to hold the WCRC Managing Director position and continues to be an advocate for the commission on state and local levels. "I believe transparency is the key to building trust about our decision-making to provide a safe and efficient road system for the traveling public," added Siddall.

Before her directorial role, Siddall was the WCRC’s County Highway Engineer/Director of Engineering. Beginning her WCRC journey in 1997 in traffic and safety, she oversaw monumental road improvements and became a prominent figure in the County Road Association of Michigan.

In the upcoming transition, Matthew F. MacDonell is poised to step into Siddall's shoes. “Matt brings a deep knowledge of Washtenaw County roads and has built strong relationships with our township partners. He is well prepared to take WCRC forward,” praised Fuller.

Responding to his new appointment, MacDonell said, "I am excited to embark on this new journey as Managing Director of WCRC, and I am ready to listen to WCRC staff, residents, and local leaders, while sharing ideas and leading this organization into the future."

MacDonell oversees the Engineering Department, which includes design and construction, permits, traffic and safety, and geographic information systems. His WCRC journey began in 2006 in the Engineering Department, and he has been fundamental in strategy, planning, and implementing projects to enhance Washtenaw County's road system. With a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, he is set to transition into his new role as Managing Director in October.

Siddall's significant contributions to Washtenaw County's roads and infrastructure will undoubtedly be remembered, while MacDonell's experience and enthusiasm promise a bright future for WCRC.