Chelsea MI
8-24-2023 12:31pm

Weekly Road Work Aug 28 - Sep 3

Courtesy WCRC
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 7
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Sept. 1 (extended)
Augusta Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - 31
Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - 31 (extended)
Freedom Saline Waterworks Rd between Steinbach Rd and Parker Daytime road closure Week of Aug. 28
Lima Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 7
Lima Plymouth Rd Bridge, over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153 Daytime lane closure Week of Aug. 28
Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 8
Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7 (extended)
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Sept. 30 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct.
Pittsfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - 31
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Sept. 8 (extended)
Salem Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 22 - 31
Salem Tower Rd between Joy Rd and North Territorial Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 28 - Sept. 1
Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Sept. 8 (extended)
Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 8 (extended)
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30
Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7 (extended)
York Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closures Aug. 28 - 30
York Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - 31
Ypsilanti Molner Ct between Georgina St and dead end Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Gault Dr between Ruth Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - 31
Ypsilanti Service Dr between Grove Rd and Emerick St Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffrey St and Levona St Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road Closure Aug. 24 - TBD
