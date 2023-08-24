8-24-2023 12:31pm
Weekly Road Work Aug 28 - Sep 3
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - Sept. 7
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Sept. 1 (extended)
|Augusta
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - 31
|Freedom
|Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - 31 (extended)
|Freedom
|Saline Waterworks Rd between Steinbach Rd and Parker
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Aug. 28
|Lima
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 7
|Lima
|Plymouth Rd Bridge, over Fleming Creek, between Ford Rd and M-153
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of Aug. 28
|Lodi
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 8
|Lyndon
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Sept. 7 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Oct.
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - 31
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Sept. 8 (extended)
|Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 22 - 31
|Salem
|Tower Rd between Joy Rd and North Territorial Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 1
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Sept. 8 (extended)
|Sharon
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - Sept. 8 (extended)
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Sept. 7 (extended)
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Dennison Rd/Stony Creek Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Aug. 28 - 30
|York
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - 31
|Ypsilanti
|Molner Ct between Georgina St and dead end
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Gault Dr between Ruth Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - 31
|Ypsilanti
|Service Dr between Grove Rd and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Juneau Rd between Jeffrey St and Levona St
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road Closure
|Aug. 24 - TBD