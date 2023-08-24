Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with CDL

By Virginia Krueger, CDL

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Chelsea District Library (CDL) joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind our community that signing up for a library card is not only the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning, but also unlocks a wealth of enriching programs, exhibits, and online resources. CDL’s mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources—and signing up for a library card is the first step to accessing all the library has to offer.

Signing up for a library card is easy—visit either the library or a Mobile CDL stop in September and one of our friendly staff members will assist you with the process. Mobile CDL will be at our district’s township halls on the following dates:

Sylvan Township Hall | Tuesday, Sep. 5 | 6–7pm | 18027 W. Old U.S. Hwy. 12, Chelsea

Lima Township Hall | Monday, Sep. 11 | 6–7pm | 11452 Jackson Rd., Chelsea

Lyndon Township Hall | Tuesday, Sep. 12 | 6–7pm | 17751 N. Territorial Rd., Chelsea

Dexter Township Hall | Tuesday, Sep. 19 | 5–6pm | 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter

Can’t make it to the library or the bookmobile? Applications are available 24/7 on the library’s website.

Head of Information Services Shannon Powers shares, “It’s almost a cliche now to hear that library cards are keys that open doors to knowledge, but this is true now more than it ever was. Library cards bring you access to hundreds of thousands of paper and ink books, but also ebooks and audiobooks to download, and films and tv shows to stream at no charge, as well as online databases like Consumer Reports, Value Line, and Homework Help Now. Public libraries, whether physical or digital, only exist when communities are engaged. By signing up for a library card, you’re not only gaining access to all these different ways to read and find information, you’re also doing one of the best things you can do to support and preserve your local library.”

CDL strives to meet the needs of all of our community. Children enjoy storytimes, book clubs, and activities that promote early literacy. Teens find a safe place to hang out, game with friends, create cool crafts, and more. All students benefit from online tutoring, homework help, and test preparation. Adults can find continuing education resources, local history and genealogy resources, book clubs, and engaging programs. All ages can enjoy the arts with a variety of exhibits, crafting opportunities, and music performances throughout the year.

During September, CDL will offer an extra incentive to sign up for a library card with a drawing for all first-time library card applications. Adults and youth will be entered to win a gift card ($50 for adults, $25 for youth) to the business of their choice within the CDL service area. Minors who are old enough to sign their own name may get a library card with a parent or guardian. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.chelseadistrictlibrary.org.