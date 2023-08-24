"Tie Michigan Teal" Campaign Celebrates National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA), a leading statewide non-profit organization, has officially announced the commencement of its annual "Tie Michigan Teal" campaign on September 1st, 2023. The initiative coincides with September being designated as National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The cornerstone of this effort involves the distribution and tying of teal ribbons, which symbolize ovarian cancer awareness. Thanks to MIOCA's dedication, these ribbons are given out to volunteers without any charge. These volunteers then diligently tie these ribbons to lamp posts across numerous cities in Michigan, effectively drawing attention to a type of cancer that unfortunately ranks as the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

Diann Glaza Helbling, the Event Manager for MIOCA, emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “Every 23 minutes a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Anyone with ovaries at any age can get this cancer. With no early detection screening test available, spreading awareness is a tool we have to educate people about this cancer, ensuring they are aware of the signs and also knowing the importance of finding out their family's genetic history. This campaign engages communities to recognize the Teal Ribbon is for ovarian cancer.”

Recent statistics from the American Cancer Society for 2023 further underline the pressing nature of this health concern:

Approximately 19,710 women are expected to receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year.

Sadly, an estimated 13,270 women will succumb to this illness within the year.

The "Tie Michigan Teal" campaign doesn't just stop at ribbons. Throughout September, until the 30th, MIOCA is encouraging cities within the state to think innovatively and "teal up" their communities. The call-to-action includes urging businesses to adorn their windows in teal, inviting city halls to light up their edifices with teal illuminations, and motivating restaurants to introduce teal-themed menu items.

“We ask businesses to teal their windows, city hall to light their buildings, and restaurants to offer teal themed items. Any opportunity to raise awareness is appreciated, and MIOCA is grateful for partners in our awareness campaign," the organization shared in a recent communique. Residents eager to see if their city is participating or those wishing to contribute to this noble cause are encouraged to get in touch with MIOCA directly via info@mioca.org.