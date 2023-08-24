Chelsea Police Report, July 2023

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak submitted his July 2023 report to the city council at its August 21 meeting. He gave the following updates:

On August 6, Sgt Kinsey retired with over 12 years at the Chelsea Police Department. Kinsey served with the Ann Arbor Police Department for more than 27 years before coming to Chelsea. “We wish him and his wife a safe, healthy, and well-earned retirement,” said the Chief, who added, “Retirement is agreeing with him.”

On August 7, officers Lee and Blackford were promoted to sergeant. “Both sergeants have a lot of knowledge and experience in law enforcement, and I know will do a great job assisting me with running to the department,” said Kazyak.

On August 16, the strategic planning group met, and Dr. Patrick presented the following goals, including a survey with the officers, dispatchers, and CPD clerk.

Chief Kazyak reminded listeners that school begins August 28, asking everyone to be vigilant and patient for student and parent pedestrians. He also reminded listeners of school bus lights – flashing yellow means slow down, and red means stop in both directions of traffic.

In July, Officers responded to 430 calls for police service, up from 264 the previous year for a 63% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jul) are 2,972, up from 2,254 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 112 traffic stops, up from 24 last year. Thirty citations were issued.

Of the department’s 61 cases, 26 are open, two at the lab, eight at the prosecutor, and 25 are closed.

The complete July 2023 police report can be found at the link below.