Humane Society of Huron Valley at Max Capacity Removes Adoption Fees

As a result of overcrowded facilities, the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) has announced a unique initiative. Between Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, September 3, residents can adopt an adult cat or dog from the shelter without paying any adoption fees.

“We have over 450 animals in our care,” says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “Animal shelters across the nation are seeing a slowdown in adoptions and grappling with overcrowding. We’re hoping this free adoption promotion will get some of the amazing loving animals in our shelter some amazing loving homes.”

Those who decide to adopt during this period will be adopting pets that are not only spayed or neutered but also microchipped and fully vaccinated. As a bonus, individuals adopting dogs will be provided with a one-month supply of preventative heartworm and flea/tick medication. Meanwhile, those taking home a cat will receive complimentary toys and treats.

The concept of "free adoptions" often elicits concerns from animal welfare proponents. However, extensive studies on such promotions debunk these apprehensions. Data suggests that those who adopt pets for free cherish them as much as individuals who pay the standard fees. More so, these promotions have historically been successful in driving up adoption numbers.

“Of course, our adoption policies remain the same, no matter the fee,” says Matt Schaecher, HSHV’s COO. “And while folks will save on the adoption fee, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, microchip, and first month of preventative, there are lifetime costs we make sure adopters know about.”

“But then again… how much would you pay for unconditional love?” he adds.

For those interested in this one-of-a-kind opportunity or seeking more details on available animals, HSHV’s official website hshv.org/adopt serves as a comprehensive resource. The HSHV facility remains operational throughout the week without necessitating prior appointments. Adoption timings are set at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.