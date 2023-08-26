Chelsea Volleyball Opens Strong at Bulldog Invite

The Chelsea volleyball team opened its season with a home invitational Saturday, August 19, and came away with a strong 2-1-1 record for the day.

The Bulldogs went 2-0-1 in pool play with wins over Detroit Edison 25-7, 25-12 and New Boston Huron 25-13, 25-14. They battled to a split with Hanover Horton 25-16, 23-25.

Chelsea entered bracket play seeded second but came up short in the quarterfinals, falling to Ypsilanti Lincoln in a close match 20-25, 24-26 to end the Bulldogs day.

Gabriella Basar had a big day with 32 digs, 13 kills, four aces, and two blocks to lead Chelsea.

Cecelia Henrikson dished out 32 assists, added 11 digs, and nine aces, while Charlotte Diesing had 10 aces, 10 blocks, and seven kills.

Jenna Ouellette had 18 assists and 11 digs, Caroline Knight 10 kills and seven blocks, and Anna Brant 17 digs for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Mike Williamson



