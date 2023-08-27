Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls to 3-0 on Season

The Chelsea field hockey team made it three straight shutouts to open the season after a pair of braces last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by routing Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 5-0 Monday night.

The game was much closer than the final score shows with the Bulldogs scoring four times in the final period to pull away for the win.

Brenna Taylor broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second period to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

It would remain that way until the fourth when the Bulldogs exploded for four goals.

Azlyn Eckert would find the net twice, while Slater Boos and Hayley Hopkins scored one each to help the Bulldogs pull away.

Lucy Taylor, Braiden Scheffler, and Kyla Sullivan each recorded an assist, while Elizabeth Lane stopped all three shots in net she faced for the shutout.

Chelsea made it three straight shutouts with a 2-0 blanking of Huron Wednesday.

The game was scoreless through one half when Scheffler broke the tie with a third-period unassisted goal.

Eckert would seal the win with a goal in the final period with an assist to Scheffler to move Chelsea to 3-0 on the season. Lane recorded three saves in net for the shutout.

Photos by Dawn McCann



