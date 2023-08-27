Chelsea Boys’ Cross Country Opens at Lamplighter Invite

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team opened its season at the fun Lamplighter Invitational under the lights in Livonia Friday, August 19, and had a strong showing against some large schools.

The Lamplighter is an event held late at night with music blaring around the course with food trucks and vendors all around to start the season off with a bang.

The top 20 runners earn medals and while the team scores were kept, but no trophies were handed out.

Senior Connell Alford showed why he is one of the top runners in the state no matter what division by winning the race with a time of 15:22.7.

Leo Swager also medaled for the Bulldogs with a 17th-place finish in 16:33.6.

Rounding out the top five were Jackson Dell 43rd

in 17:24.4, Wyeth Angus 81st in 18L35,7, and Brant Maley 83rd

in 18:38.7.

Alex Martin was 87th in 18L47.2, Karl Swager 96th

in 19:02, Miles Dell 98th in 19:10.8, Leo Alafita 115th

in 19:39, and Eric Cameron 125th in 20:19.2.

The Bulldogs finished 7th in the final team standings.