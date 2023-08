The Chelsea girls’ golf team had a strong showing at the SEC loaded Dexter Invitational last week.

The Bulldogs finished fifth in the event that had eight SEC teams out of 12 competing.

Chelsea shot a team score of 415 in the event won by Dexter with 371.

Maggie Baldwin fired a round of 92 to lead the Bulldogs.

Avery Olaveson shot an 18-hole score of 100, Maya Valik 110, Piper Diesing 114, and Kate McKenzie 125 at Hudson Mills Golf Course.