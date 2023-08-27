Chelsea Tennis Goes 6-1 for the Week

It was another strong week for the Chelsea boys’ tennis team as the Bulldogs won six of seven matches.

Chelsea opened the week by cruising through Adrian and Tecumseh in a tri-meet.

Julien Korner, Keegan Van Batavia, and Benjamin Tetens each went 2-0 in singles, while Leo Baushke and Cayden Barrus each won at four singles.

Zachary Sing teamed with Baushke and Logan Fansler to win two matches at one doubles, while James Reid and Bradley Dunn went 2-0 at two doubles. Christian Gough and Everett Critchfield went 2-0 at three doubles, while Jack Jordan and Jacob Brandt went 2-0 at four doubles.

The Bulldogs then won a home quad by beating out South Lyon East, Milan, and Marshall Tuesday.

Mason Strach and Ryan Fredrickson went 2-1 at one and two singles for Chelsea. Jack Murray went 3-0 at three singles and Van Batavia 2-1 at four singles.

Owen Mcculloch and Korner went 3-0 at one doubles, while Luke Mourad and Tetens went 3-0 at two doubles. Sing and Fansler went 3-0 at three doubles and Reid and Dunn went 3-0 at four doubles.

The Bulldogs split a tri-meet at East Grand Rapids Saturday, defeating Forest Hills Eastern 5-3 and falling to EGR 5-3.

Strach, Murray, and Van Batavia each went 2-0 at singles while Fredrickson went 1-1.

Sing and Fansler picked up the lone doubles win on the day at three doubles for Chelsea.